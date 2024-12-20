Ron Holland, Jordan Clarkson ejected during Pistons-Jazz game

Ron Holland and Jordan Clarkson were ejected from Thursday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, after acting like they were going to fight.

Paul Reed had made a basket for the Pistons to make it 93-81 late in the third quarter. He bumped into Clarkson on his way up the floor, and some shoving between the various parties broke out. Reed pushed both Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Holland then went up to Clarkson and squared up his opponent before Collin Sexton came in to break things up.

Jordan Clarkson and Ron Holland ejected for squaring up 😳 pic.twitter.com/xXyj4XKRed — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2024

Holland and Clarkson were called for double technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Clarkson had 3 points in 14 minutes before being tossed. Holland had 4 points in 13 minutes.