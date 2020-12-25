Rudy Gobert finally addresses infamous mic-touching incident

Rudy Gobert is now over nine months removed from his coronavirus diagnosis, and he is finally speaking about the notorious incident that preceded it.

In a lengthy interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters this week, the Utah Jazz center addressed the infamous episode where he mockingly touched all the microphones at a press conference just days before his diagnosis.

“That it came from a good intention,” said Gobert. “It was the first day that we found out that the media was not going to be able to interview us, right next to us. You know, we obviously didn’t know as much as we know now. I only did that to try to liven the mood a little bit. Of course, if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t do it.”

On March 11, the All-Star big became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with the virus. That led to the suspension of the season and a resumption over four months later in the Orlando bubble. Many Jazz teammates felt Gobert had been careless, including Donovan Mitchell, who later tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Gobert would apologize for his carelessness a few days later and has since appeared to make peace with Mitchell. He also just signed a massive $205 million extension to remain with the Jazz. Gobert now has the benefit of hindsight, and it is clear that the incident and its fallout are far behind him.