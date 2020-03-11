pixel 1
header
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Report: NBA season could be suspended for at least a month

March 11, 2020
by Darryn Albert

NBA logo

It may be a long time before the NBA is back in action.

In a mass text on Wednesday, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times revealed that a player testing positive for coronavirus would result in the league going on hiatus of at least a month, citing a recent talk with an NBA official.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the season has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

With the disease quickly escalating to a global health pandemic, it could even be significantly longer before the league resumes normal operations. For what it’s worth, the NBA postseason was scheduled to begin on Apr. 18 with the Finals slated to start on Jun. 4.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus