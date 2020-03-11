Report: NBA season could be suspended for at least a month

It may be a long time before the NBA is back in action.

In a mass text on Wednesday, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times revealed that a player testing positive for coronavirus would result in the league going on hiatus of at least a month, citing a recent talk with an NBA official.

Per Dan Woike, via mass text: "The suspension is indefinite, but from what I was told by a league official earlier this week, a player testing positive would mean everything goes on pause (at minimum) for a month." — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 12, 2020

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the season has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

With the disease quickly escalating to a global health pandemic, it could even be significantly longer before the league resumes normal operations. For what it’s worth, the NBA postseason was scheduled to begin on Apr. 18 with the Finals slated to start on Jun. 4.