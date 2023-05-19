 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 19, 2023

Rudy Gobert pulled an Aaron Rodgers after Timberwolves’ elimination

May 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Rudy Gobert in his Timberwolves uniform

Nov 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took a page out of Aaron Rodgers’ book after a disappointing season.

On Thursday, Gobert revealed on Instagram that he had taken part in a “darkness retreat” similar to what Rodgers did before the quarterback made his decision regarding his playing future. Gobert said in a caption he had spent 64 hours in full darkness, and called it “one of the most powerful experiences I’ve had in this lifetime.”

Notably, Gobert took his darkness retreat at the same place Rodgers did. Rodgers used the experience to gain clarity on his future, and he ultimately asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the New York Jets, which they ultimately did.

Gobert’s first season with the Timberwolves was one to forget, as the team underachieved and his season essentially ended with him throwing a punch at a teammate. No wonder he could use some isolation after all that.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersRudy Gobert
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus