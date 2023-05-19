Rudy Gobert pulled an Aaron Rodgers after Timberwolves’ elimination

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took a page out of Aaron Rodgers’ book after a disappointing season.

On Thursday, Gobert revealed on Instagram that he had taken part in a “darkness retreat” similar to what Rodgers did before the quarterback made his decision regarding his playing future. Gobert said in a caption he had spent 64 hours in full darkness, and called it “one of the most powerful experiences I’ve had in this lifetime.”

Notably, Gobert took his darkness retreat at the same place Rodgers did. Rodgers used the experience to gain clarity on his future, and he ultimately asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the New York Jets, which they ultimately did.

Gobert’s first season with the Timberwolves was one to forget, as the team underachieved and his season essentially ended with him throwing a punch at a teammate. No wonder he could use some isolation after all that.