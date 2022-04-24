Rudy Gobert drops F-bomb during postgame interview

Rudy Gobert was pumped up after his Utah Jazz won Game 4 of their playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. He even got carried away during his postgame interview on TNT.

Gobert threw down an alley-oop from teammate Donovan Mitchell to give Utah a 100-99 lead, which was the final score. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have given Dallas the game. Instead, Utah won to tie the series 2-2.

Gobert knew how many doubters his Jazz were facing and sent a message to them during his postgame interview. Beware of the curse word at the start of the interview.

“Man, f— the talk. We just try to be the best team we can be. We try to enjoy the moment. And whatever happens, happens. But right now we have an opportunity and we’ve got to make the most of it,” Gobert told TNT’s Matt Winer.

The Jazz have been facing critics who mocked them for falling behind 2-1 in the series, including losing Game 3 at home. They were further mocked for falling behind 2-1 despite Dallas not having Luka Doncic. But they won Game 4 — with Doncic playing — so Gobert is feeling much more confident.