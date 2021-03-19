Reporters shoot down Brad Stevens to Indiana rumor

Brad Stevens said earlier in the week that he has no plans to leave the Boston Celtics to become the next head coach at Indiana, but there are more than a few people who are unconvinced.

Dave Dameshek, an analyst and media personality who typically focuses on the NFL, sent Hoosiers fans into a frenzy on Friday with a tweet about Stevens. He said he has been told by “people who’d know” that Stevens is going to leave the Celtics for Indiana and an announcement could come before the weekend. Dameshek, who has a background in comedy writing, was almost certainly joking.

Hearing from people who'd know former Butler coach Brad Stevens is gonna be announced as the new IU coach as soon as today…

thus completing a circle started a few yrs ago when former Hoosier star Damon Bailey randomly walked into a 2-on-2 game in Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/U0KjCSR1dl — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) March 19, 2021

Several NBA and college basketball reporters still decided to look into it. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated was told by Celtics officials that it would be a “complete shock” to them if Stevens left for Indiana. Hoosiers reporter Zach Osterman could not say whether Stevens will be hired at Indiana, but he said the school is not close to announcing a decision with its coaching search.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman shared similar information.

For what it’s worth, regarding Brad Stevens to IU speculation: The Celtics just finished shootaround. Play the Kings tonight at 7:30. One source: “It was just a normal day. He didn’t seem any different” Celtics sources will be beyond shocked if Stevens leaves for Indiana. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2021

If you go by the “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” theory, it seems like there is at least more than a 0 percent chance that Stevens will be the next head coach at Indiana.

Stevens was born and raised in Indiana, which is why many believe coaching the Hoosiers would be a dream job for him. He made a name for himself coaching at Butler, which is also in Indiana.

Indiana is paying former coach Archie Miller a huge buyout, so money may be no object for the school. If Stevens wants the job, he could probably name his price.

The Celtics are 20-20 and have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. There has been talk that players could be tuning Stevens out, though Danny Ainge and Boston’s brass have stood behind him.

Until Indiana hires a new head coach, the Stevens speculation is not going to stop. The remarks he made about the situation this week seemed pretty clear, but stranger things have happened.