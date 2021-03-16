Brad Stevens addresses Indiana rumors

Many Indiana University fans are hoping for Brad Stevens to come home and coach their team. But unfortunately, they may have to keep dreaming.

The Boston Celtics head coach appeared Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.” During the interview, Stevens addressed the recent rumors linking to the Indiana job.

“That’s nice of them, that really is,” said Stevens. “And that’s home. I get it. I appreciate all the nice sentiments. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s certainly very kind … Passionate fanbase.”

“[But] I am not,” replied Stevens when asked if he would leave his job with the Celtics to coach Indiana.

The Hoosiers fired head coach Archie Miller this week after four seasons at the helm. Stevens is a native of Zionsville, Ind., which is about an hour north of the IU campus. He also had a much-celebrated history of success at the college level coaching Butler University in Indiana. That included back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2010 and 2011.

But Stevens has found a home in Boston, having coached the Celtics since 2013. He has become one of the most respected head coaches in the NBA and is coming off three conference finals appearances in the last four years. Celtics ownership also recently reaffirmed that Stevens is their guy. That means that Hoosiers fans are straight up out of luck here.