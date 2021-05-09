Russell Westbrook had great winning block on night he ties Oscar Robertson

Russell Westbrook showcased all of his skills on the night he tied Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook’s Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-132 on Saturday night. Westbrook was fouled with a second left and made two free throws to put his team ahead. Then after Indiana had one last chance to win the game, Westbrook blocked their final shot attempt:

Russell Westbrook sinks the go-ahead free throws and comes up with the CLUTCH game-sealing block in OT! pic.twitter.com/BrD3KKNlXk — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

Westbrook had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the game. The performance marked his 181st career triple-double, which ties Oscar Robertson for the most ever.

Westbrook was grateful after the game and expressed thanks to his teammates for helping him accomplish the feat. Teammate Bradley Beal scored 50 points before leaving with a hamstring injury.

Westbrook has been especially hot recently. He’s had 25 triple-doubles in the last 32 games and four straight games of at least 15 assists. His Wizards have also moved into the No. 9 spot in the East.