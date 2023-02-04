 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 4, 2023

Russell Westbrook’s brother likes anti-Lakers tweets

February 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Westbrook with his arm out

Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook’s brother appears to be sending a message about the Los Angeles Lakers as the veteran guard once again appears in trade rumors.

Westbrook’s brother Ray liked a pair of tweets criticizing LeBron James and the Lakers. One tweet suggested that the Lakers would miss the playoffs if they trade Westbrook, while another criticized James and assistant coach Phil Handy for their “childishness.”

The Lakers have been strongly linked with Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving since his trade demand went public on Friday. Westbrook would almost certainly have to be part of any Irving trade due to the size of their respective contracts, and James has dropped at least one hint that he might be rooting for that outcome.

Westbrook has been demoted to the bench for the Lakers this season, and while things seem to be going better for him than they did last year, there are still some hints of discord. Obviously, he may not feel the same way that his brother appears to feel, but this is not the first time Ray has weighed in like this, either.

Article Tags

Los Angeles LakersRay WestbrookRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus