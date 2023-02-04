Russell Westbrook’s brother likes anti-Lakers tweets

Russell Westbrook’s brother appears to be sending a message about the Los Angeles Lakers as the veteran guard once again appears in trade rumors.

Westbrook’s brother Ray liked a pair of tweets criticizing LeBron James and the Lakers. One tweet suggested that the Lakers would miss the playoffs if they trade Westbrook, while another criticized James and assistant coach Phil Handy for their “childishness.”

Russell Westbrook's brother Ray recently liked these two tweets. Is this something, nothing or everything? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iUNngjRxs0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 4, 2023

The Lakers have been strongly linked with Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving since his trade demand went public on Friday. Westbrook would almost certainly have to be part of any Irving trade due to the size of their respective contracts, and James has dropped at least one hint that he might be rooting for that outcome.

Westbrook has been demoted to the bench for the Lakers this season, and while things seem to be going better for him than they did last year, there are still some hints of discord. Obviously, he may not feel the same way that his brother appears to feel, but this is not the first time Ray has weighed in like this, either.