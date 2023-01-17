Russell Westbrook called out Lakers’ coaches during game?

The Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Houston Rockets, but there may have been a bit of drama along the way.

The Lakers had a 73-61 lead heading into halftime when Russell Westbrook was shown having a conversation with assistant coach Phil Handy. The discussion did not look all that animated, but NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Westbrook was telling Handy that the Lakers’ coaches “have to be better.”

“Westbrook (was) telling his coaches that they have to be better, repeatedly directing toward the Lakers’ coaching staff, ‘Y’all gotta be better than that,'” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said LeBron James stepped in to calm Westbrook down. Handy supposedly told Westbrook, “We all have to be better, Russ.”

After the Lakers’ 140-132 win, Westbrook was asked about his exchange with Handy. He called it “just a conversation.” He would not go into detail about what was discussed, but Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times gathered that Westbrook felt L.A.’s coaches substituted him in late on one rotation.

Westbrook played 32 minutes off the bench. He finished with 24 points.

Westbrook may have gotten into a war of words with an opponent over the weekend, but the situation between him and Handy did not look like anything alarming.

