Saturday, November 13, 2021

Russell Westbrook called out by reporter for looking at phone during media session

November 13, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Russell Westbrook’s contentious relationship with the media is back in the news again this week.

After the Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Westbrook conducted his postgame interview while looking down at his cell phone throughout it. Take a look.

Lakers reporter Ryan Ward, who covers the team for Lakers Nation, then proceeded to call out Westbrook for his behavior on Twitter. Ward called it “disrespectful” and indicative of a lack of “manners.”

Ward also hinted that Westbrook is disrespectful in every interview he gives.

The first-year Laker Westbrook finished with 20 points of 7-for-11 shooting on Friday. But the team got thumped by a 107-83 final on their home floor. The Lakers heard boos from the Staples Center crowd and were getting clowned during the game by Minnesota.

In fairness to Westbrook, he answered every question fairly thoughtfully despite looking down at his phone. But he is probably not getting the benefit of the doubt from the media considering even his recent history with them.

