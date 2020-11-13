Russell Westbrook not generating much trade interest?

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston, but the Rockets are going to have a difficult time trading the star point guard if no one wants him.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday that he has “surveyed a significant part of the league” and not found much interest in Westbrook, according to Hoop Central. That could obviously change as the offseason goes on, but it is somewhat surprising considering Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP.

Westbrook’s contract is likely the biggest issue, as he is owed $132 million over the next three seasons. Even if there are teams willing to take on the salary, they would have to find ways to clear enough cap space via dumping veteran contracts. That is easier said than done.

Westbrook, who turned 32 this week, has reportedly become uneasy about the culture in Houston and wants to join a team where he can have a similar role to the one he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That probably has a lot to do with both him and James Harden being ball-dominant players. It isn’t a huge surprise that Harden reportedly wants to remain with the Rockets.

We have heard of at least one potential suitor for Westbrook, and others are sure to emerge. The real question is whether the Rockets can find a deal that makes sense logistically for both them and another team.