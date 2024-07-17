Report: Russell Westbrook has ‘strong mutual interest’ with notable team

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers appear to be headed for a divorce, but it is sounding more and more like the veteran point guard will have an opportunity to chase a championship with a different Western Conference contender.

Westbrook recently exercised his $4 million player option for 2024-25, but the Clippers reportedly plan to part ways with him. L.A. is discussing potential trades involving Westbrook but could waive him if there are no suitors. Should Westbrook become available, the Denver Nuggets are viewed as the favorite to add him.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, there is “strong mutual interest” between Westbrook and the Nuggets. Jones was also told by sources that Nikola Jokic is a fan of Westbrook and is open to playing with the 35-year-old next season.

The Nuggets have a big need for a veteran guard after they traded Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets and lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. While Westbrook’s offensive game is nowhere near what it used to be, he is still capable of getting to the hoop and creating open shots for teammates. His defense also improved last season, which could be an indication that he is willing to play a more unselfish style now that he is in the twilight of his career.

Westbrook signed with the Clippers midway through the 2022-23 season. After making 21 starts for them and averaging 15.8 points per game, he played mostly off of the bench this past season and had his role reduced. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 contests.

There were reports that Westbrook was not happy with his role in L.A., which was a reminder that he can be a difficult personality to handle.

If Westbrook is willing to accept a complimentary role, the Nuggets could be a perfect fit for him at this stage of his career.