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Everyone said the same thing about the NBA’s Game 5 referee assignment

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Scott Foster refs an NBA game
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s referee assignments for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday has everyone saying the exact same thing.

The league on Saturday announced its officiating crew for Game 5 in San Antonio, a game in which the New York Knicks will be looking to finish off the series and win a championship. The immediate headliner was Scott Foster as crew chief.

Even though there is no real statistical data to back it, Foster is nicknamed “The Extender” for the perception that underdogs win games he is assigned to in the playoffs, thus extending playoff series. With the Spurs down 3-1, the joke on social media immediately became that the league is looking to push the Finals to a sixth game.

The Knicks actually have not lost in any of the three games Foster has officiated during these playoffs. He did make one notable call against them, though.

Ironically, the Knicks allegedly benefited from Foster’s “Extender” status in last year’s playoffs. If the Spurs win on Saturday, expect Foster to get a lot of the credit, whether it is deserved or not.

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