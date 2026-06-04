Selfie video of the fan who disrupted Game 1 of the NBA Finals emerges

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks on Wednesday had everything. It even had a fan risk it all just to get an in-game selfie with Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama .

The fan had a scene-stealing moment in the fourth quarter of the contest at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, when he suddenly ran onto the court and straight into the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The unidentified trespasser tried to take a quick selfie with Wembanyama before security rushed him off the court.

It did not take long after the game for the fan’s selfie video to emerge on social media.

The clip started as the fan took off from a seat near the sideline, across the team benches.

It clearly showed that the person intended to go to Wembanyama, as he shouted “Wemby” a couple of times before getting close to the former top overall NBA draft pick.

Here is the fan’s video documenting his 15 minutes of infamy.

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1



Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 4, 2026

That unexpected moment may lead to stricter security measures in Game 2, as potential copycats could be planning to pull off the same brazen act.

The Game 1 intruder could also face a permanent ban from NBA games, something he might not have thought about.

As for the game, Wembanyama and the Spurs suffered a 105-95 loss to the Knicks.