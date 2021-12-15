Serge Ibaka has curious Twitter ‘like’ amid Clippers rumors

Serge Ibaka-LA Clippers drama is officially back on the menu thanks to just one click of a button.

The Clippers big had a curious Twitter ‘like’ this week. He ‘liked’ a tweet that read, “I’m 90% sure Serge Ibaka’s getting traded on December 15th.”

Not sure if it's by accident, but Serge Ibaka just liked a tweet about getting traded. pic.twitter.com/Cp998uuZur — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 15, 2021

Ibaka has since ‘unliked’ the tweet. Dec. 15 is the date that he became eligible for trade as a player who signed a new contract last offseason.

It is possible that Ibaka was searching for his own name on Twitter and accidentally ‘liked’ the tweet while scrolling. But the timing of it seems a little too coincidental. The veteran is currently out of the Clippers’ rotation and is rumored to be unhappy with the decision.

Ibaka’s trade value figures to be low right now, and he could still be an asset for the Clippers if Kawhi Leonard returns this season. But for the moment, Ibaka is being outplayed by both Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein. With the fifth-seeded Clippers performing well and Ibaka having no pathway to minutes in the near term, he might just prefer a trade at this point.

