Serge Ibaka shared photo from hospital after back surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Serge Ibaka for the rest of the postseason.

The Clippers announced on Friday that Ibaka underwent back surgery. Ibaka shared a photo on social media of himself at the hospital. He also included a message where he expressed disappointment about being unable to help the team on the court.

There is nothing I would love more than being on the court helping my brothers and trying to win a championship for #ClipperNation. It's been a very tough season, I worked very hard to be back in time for the Playoffs… pic.twitter.com/i10lKmOzEn — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) June 11, 2021

Ibaka last played on March 14. He recently traveled to Dallas for Game 6 of the Clippers’ series against the Mavs but did not play. He did not travel to Utah for Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

It’s no surprise that Ibaka is undergoing surgery for his back, as he did not seem close to a return.

Ibaka has a $9.7 million option for next season. Coming off back surgery, the 31-year-old might be inclined to exercise his option. He averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.