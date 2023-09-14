Serge Ibaka reportedly joining surprise new team

Serge Ibaka is about to play for his fourth team in four years, only this one won’t be in the United States.

Veteran European sports journalist Marc Mundet reported on Wednesday that the former NBA blocks leader Ibaka is signing with Bayern Munich in Germany. Not to be confused with its affiliate soccer team of the same name, Bayern competes domestically in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) as well as internationally in the EuroLeague.

The 33-year-old Ibaka is a three-time All-Defensive team selection who had played for the last 14 seasons in the NBA. But his play has been slipping in recent years, leading to Ibaka falling out of favor last season with his then-team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Ibaka also recently expressed his unhappiness over the way that he was treated in Milwaukee.

The news is a bit of a surprise for as big of an NBA name as Ibaka, who may have still had something left to contribute to a contender on a smaller, per-minute basis. But he did play professionally in Europe for multiple seasons before making the leap to the NBA and is now set to return there to play out the twilight of his career.