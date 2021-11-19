Seth Curry looking to match older brother Steph in 1 notable way

Though he has made a name for himself on his own merits, Seth Curry is still hoping to be like his missile-launching older brother in at least one way.

In an interview this week with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Seth was asked about the possibility of participating in the Three Point Contest. He replied that he was definitely interested in competing so as to match brother Steph.

“You brought up the Three Point Contest, I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the family,” said the Philadelphia 76ers guard. “Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case.”

Steph has already competed in the All-Star Weekend event a total of seven times, winning in 2010 and 2015. Father Dell also participated in the Three Point Contest twice in the 1990s but never won it.

As for Seth, he was already a participant in the 2019 Three Point Contest but did not qualify for the final round. He is certainly making a case for another invite this year though with his scorching 46.5 three-point percentage. That is one of the highest marks in the league and the best of Seth’s NBA career.

Seth has definitely tried to get into Steph’s head before, and adding another Three Point Contest trophy to the family that is not of Steph’s doing would be another great way to do so.

Photo: Jan 8, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports