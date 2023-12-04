Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announces exciting personal news

2023 ended up being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s year in more ways than one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander made an exciting personal announcement to his Instagram page on Sunday. He announced with his longtime girlfriend Hailey Summers that they are expecting their first child together.

“2024,” wrote Gilgeous-Alexander in his caption.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, and Summers, 24, have been dating for at least six years now. The couple posed in an Instagram picture together back on New Year’s Day 2017, a year-and-a-half before Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted.

Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Summers is a native of Canada. She used to be a collegiate soccer player for the University of Albany.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander has had quite the eventful year. He was an All-Star as well as an All-NBA First Team selection last season and is now averaging 29.9 points per game this season to pace the 13-6 Thunder (who are second in the West). Gilgeous-Alexander has also had some interesting off-court endeavors in recent months and is now about to become a father to top it all off.