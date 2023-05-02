NBA All-Star makes unexpected appearance at Met Gala

The Met Gala typically isn’t a place for young NBA players on small-market teams. But that didn’t stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from showing up and showing out at this year’s event.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander made a notable appearance at the star-studded annual gala in New York City on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander pulled up in an interesting Travolta-meets-R2D2 look and topped it all off with a black bow tie and dark shades.

Check it out.

Even though the average person probably still doesn’t know who he is, the 24-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander raised his profile with a career year this season. He ranked fourth in the NBA with 31.4 points per game and earned his first-ever All-Star nod. Gilgeous-Alexander will also likely be named an All-NBA selection at the guard spot later this month.

The Thunder finished under .500 this season (40-42) and failed to make the playoffs. But they clearly have a star both on and off the court in Gilgeous-Alexander (on top of the other exciting talent who will enter the mix for Oklahoma City next season).