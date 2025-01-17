Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has great quote after dominant win over Cavs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a great quote after his Oklahoma City Thunder’s convincing win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

The Thunder hammered the Cavs 134-114 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game was between the two best teams in the NBA by record, and OKC dominated almost the entire way. They led by 38 at the start of the fourth quarter and were able to rest their starters while Cleveland made it a respectable 20-point margin.

SGA led all scorers with 40 points on 17/26 shooting. The Thunder went 53/105 (50.5 percent) in the game and were 10/11 (90.9 percent) on free throws.

In a postgame interview, Turner’s Jared Greenberg pointed out to SGA that he had a big game despite not shooting many free throws.

“I don’t need free throws,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in response. “When they come, it’s a plus. But I don’t need ’em. I get ’em however I take it.”

That’s Gilgeous-Alexander’s mindset in a nutshell. He’s not focused on free throws or other things; he’s just taking whatever the defense gives him.

Both the Thunder and Cavaliers are now 34-6. Cleveland has a 6-game lead over Boston for the top spot in the East, while OKC has a 7-game lead over Houston for the best record in the West. Though they had the advantage of being at home, the Thunder seemed to show who is the best team in the league at the moment. And Gilgeous-Alexander further added to his MVP argument.