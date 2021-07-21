Shaq takes another shot at Dwight Howard while praising Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shaquille O’Neal was certainly happy to see a new NBA champion get crowned who was not named Dwight Howard.

O’Neal took to Instagram this week to praise Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the title. The retired Hall of Famer said that there was “only one Superman now” and that was Antetokounmpo.

A user in the comments noted how surprising it was to see O’Neal, who is usually very territorial and critical of today’s stars, crown someone else as “Superman,” his longtime nickname. O’Neal replied back, saying of Antetokounmpo, “Yes I did he earned it unlike some people.”

Shaq always going after Dwight pic.twitter.com/A2chAyccYQ — King Pierce (@BigBostonBoy) July 21, 2021

O’Neal’s comment is a very obvious dig at Howard, who essentially gave himself the “Superman” nickname many years ago. The two have had a longstanding beef that resurfaced last year when Howard’s Los Angeles Lakers won the championship. O’Neal clowned Howard for celebrating so hard despite having a minimal role.

As for Antetokounmpo, his 50-point, 14-rebound, five-block performance in the title-clinching win was certainly reminiscent of O’Neal. At least when it comes to him, O’Neal is more than happy to give credit where credit is due.