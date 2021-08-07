Shaq responds to Dwight Howard’s impression of him

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard are back for what is by now approximately Round 15 of their beef.

Howard did a funny impression of his longtime adversary O’Neal on social media this week. He seemed to nail O’Neal’s deep register and mimicked O’Neal’s takes on the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

O’Neal responded this weekend by reposting the video with the caption, “Not bad @dwighthoward reminds me of your game SO SO.”

O’Neal and Howard are essentially mortal enemies at this point. Their beef dates back over a decade now and was recently re-ignited by O’Neal after the Bucks won the NBA title.

You have to admit that Howard’s impression of O’Neal was pretty spot-on. But the retired Basketball Hall of Famer definitely does not appear to be too amused about it, especially coming from his arch-nemesis.