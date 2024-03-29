Shaq roasted Ben Simmons with harsh comments

Shaq roasted Ben Simmons with some harsh comments recently.

Shaq was talking on his “The Big Podcast with Shaq” show for an episode that was published on Wednesday. Host Adam Lefkoe asked O’Neal and guest Jamal Crawford whom they would pay to watch play. Shaq quipped that he would pay to watch Simmons, and gave his sarcastic reason.

“Ben Simmons, because I would want to learn how you can make $80 million and play 55 games. Teach me,” Shaq joked. “Teach me how you could play 55 games in three seasons and we get $30 million, $40 million and get another $40 million just by saying your back hurt. Get some f—ing Icy Hot. Man up.”

Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 but missed that entire season due to a foot injury. Then he missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a back injury and contract holdout. He played in 42 games last season and 15 this season.

In July 2019, Simmons signed a 5-year $177.2 million rookie maximum contract extension. He’s currently making $37.9 million in what is the fourth year of the five-year deal. Simmons is set to earn $40 million next season too despite being a total bust and non-actor.

O’Neal was known for getting surgery on company time during his playing days, so he’s probably not completely joking about wanting to learn Simmons’ secrets to the “finesse.”