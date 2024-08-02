 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 2, 2024

Shaq reveals his lofty expectations for Team USA

August 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Shaq looking on

Mar 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 105-99. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq has pretty high expectations for Team USA at the Olympics, and he does not want to hear any excuses.

In his latest episode of “The BIG Podcast,” Shaq was asked by co-host Adam Lefkoe the minimum amount of points the USA men’s Olympic basketball team should be winning their games by. O’Neal, a gold medalist for the 1996 team, immediately went for a very big number.

“If you don’t win by 20 I’m not impressed. Just think about it. You got the best players in the world on one team. If they win, they’re supposed to win. If they don’t win by 20, people are going to talk about them.”

Team USA did win its first game against Serbia by 26. They beat South Sudan in their second game by 17, so they’re only one-for-two when it comes to impressing Shaq at the Olympics.

In all likelihood, the American players probably won’t pay much heed to Shaq’s commentary. As long as they win the gold, they will have what they came for. Besides, there are a lot of other critics that are much easier targets to clap back at.

Article Tags

ShaqTeam USA Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus