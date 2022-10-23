Shaq goes viral for savage comment about Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal is pulling no punches against his former team.

During the latest episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal spoke on the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles to start the new season. O’Neal zeroed in on the Lakers’ deficiencies from the three-point line and hit the purple and gold with a savage line.

“They are Gated Community Gangsters,” said O’Neal of the Lakers. “They ain’t got no shooters.”

Those are some wise words from Dr. O’Neal about the Lakers, who have been firing on empty through the first two games of the year. They shot a wretched 10-of-40 on threes as a team in their season opener against Golden State and were even worse against the LA Clippers, going 9-of-45 from deep. LeBron James is technically the best shooter on the roster (with five total triples this season) while the rest of the team has combined to shoot less than 21 percent from distance.

At this point, even the Lakers’ players know how utterly lousy their three-point shooting is. It turns out their franchise greats can’t give them much credit on that front either.