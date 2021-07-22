Would someone please get Shawn Kemp a bigger Kraken shirt?

Shawn Kemp was a ripped specimen and heck of an athlete when he played in the NBA. One wouldn’t have a clue about that if they saw him on Wednesday and didn’t know better.

The announcements of the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft selections took place on Wednesday and were televised. The new Seattle NHL franchise brought out several Seattle sports icons to participate in the event. That included an invitation to Kemp, who made five All-Star teams with the SuperSonics.

Kemp appeared with his former Sonics teammate, Gary Payton. Both players wore Kraken shirts, only Payton’s fit, while Kemp’s was a few sizes too small. The shirt did not show off Kemp’s best features.

We can’t get Shawn Kemp a shirt that fits? pic.twitter.com/ygsyvpcgai — Bobby (@Pitt_theelder) July 22, 2021

Kemp also had a rough time pronouncing Joonas Donskoi’s name.

There’s no greater joy in life than watching Shawn Kemp *attempt* to say Joonas Donskoi’s name. #SeattleDraft #ExpansionDraft #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/ABbSNaw98M — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) July 22, 2021

For comparison, this is what the “Reign Man” looked like during his basketball prime.

The Reign Man was one heck of a dunker. Don’t believe me? Just ask him.