Did Joel Embiid throw some shade at Doc Rivers?

Doc Rivers is no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. But that doesn’t mean he’s completely spared from taking a few shots from his former team.

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid was asked about the “biggest difference” he’s noticed from the revamped offense installed by new coach Nick Nurse compared to the offense under previous coach Rivers. Instead of pinpointing anything on the court, Embiid had an intriguing emotional response.

“The biggest difference? I love it and we all love it,” said Embiid.

“I think this is the best way to win and I’ve always believed that. I never liked the idea of just being a scorer.”

Embiid on Philadelphia’s offensive changes: “The biggest difference? I love it and we all love it. This is the best way to win and I’ve always believed that. I never liked the idea of just being a scorer.” pic.twitter.com/9IIwUuptju — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) October 5, 2023

While Embiid didn’t name Rivers by name, it’s telling with his quote that he was unhappy with the previous regime’s way of running things. Embiid expressed his delight with the new free-flowing offense that allows him to be more of a playmaker rather than look to score almost every time.

Under Rivers, the Sixers ran an offense that relied heavily on Embiid’s scoring ability. The reigning NBA MVP broke his career high in scoring for three consecutive seasons with Rivers at the helm. Embiid led the league in scoring with his 33.1 points per game last season.

Embiid echoed the sentiments of another Sixers player, who openly took a swipe at Rivers at the beginning of training camp.