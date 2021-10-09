Sixers teammate tells hilarious story about Joel Embiid’s trash talk

One Philadelphia 76ers player had to learn the hard way not to go mano a mano with the king of trash talk.

Sixers forward Paul Reed told reporters a hilarious story about teammate Joel Embiid on Saturday. Reed said that he enjoys competing with Embiid and talking trash to him but added that it always backfires.

“Man, every time it backfires,” said Reed, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. “Every time. Last year, I’m not gonna say he dunked on me, but he just got me out the way.”

The All-NBA center Embiid is one of the most prolific trash-talkers in the league today. But what makes him so effective is that he is not just a scrub talking like a starter. Embiid, the MVP runner-up last season, will actually take your lunch money on the court and then let you know about it.

Interestingly enough, the Sixers went out and signed a player this offseason who once got clowned on the court by Embiid. He probably has the same kinds of stories to tell as Reed does.