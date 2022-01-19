Report: Sixers turned down big Ben Simmons trade offer from East team

The Philadelphia 76ers are swinging for the fences as they try to trade Ben Simmons, and it turns out they may not even be willing to settle for a triple.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Sixers rebuffed a big trade offer that they got for Simmons from the Detroit Pistons. The offer was Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk, and a first-round pick.

Fischer says the package was met with little enthusiasm from the Sixers, who are said to be looking for an All-Star-caliber partner for Joel Embiid.

On paper, that is a very competitive offer for a player like Simmons, who is far from a truly elite player and whom everybody knows wants to be traded. Grant is a 20-point-per-game scorer who hits threes and plays great defense. Bey is one of Detroit’s best young talents at 22 years old and made the All-Rookie First Team last year. Olynyk is a solid veteran big who can space the floor and anchor a second unit offensively. Throw in a first-round pick on top of it, and that makes for an objectively excellent package for Simmons.

The Sixers are stubborn though, and a recent report detailed the unrealistic expectations they appear to have for a Simmons trade. The Simmons drama has already bled over into 2022. If not even an offer like the Detroit one can get the Sixers to budge, the saga might just last into 2023 as well.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports