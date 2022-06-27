Skip Bayless responds to Russell Westbrook

Skip Bayless is having a field day thanks to Russell Westbrook.

Bayless criticized the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft choice on Thursday night. He joked how the prospect’s poor 3-point shooting percentage would fit in perfectly with “Westbrick.”

Westbrook despises that name and tweeted back at the FOX Sports personality.

On Sunday, Bayless responded. He called Westbrook the “most overpaid player ever.”

Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) … happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

Bayless also mocked Westbrook for blaming his shooting woes on the media.

Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But … it's critics' fault. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

It’s funny that Westbrook thinks Bayless wouldn’t call him “Westbrick” to his face. Bayless lives for challenges like that. The Lakers guard is playing right into Bayless’ hands by giving him more attention. Westbrook is also proving himself to be extremely thin-skinned and sensitive.