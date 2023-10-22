Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung gets bad news from his NBA team

Mac McClung’s moon-shoe athleticism won’t be enough for him to crack Orlando’s final NBA roster.

The Magic announced Saturday that they have decided to waive the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion McClung just days before the start of the new NBA season. McClung was one of three total roster cuts by the Magic on Saturday along with fellow guard Brandon Williams and swingman Daeqwon Plowden.

The 24-year-old McClung is a fan favorite who achieved national stardom with his spectacular performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest. The first G League player to ever compete in the event, McClung stole the show with a series of thunderous jams (watch here) to walk away with the trophy.

McClung, who made two NBA appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers last season but has spent most of his professional career in the G League, signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Magic back in August. He could still end up with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, which might be a pretty wise move given how much the fans love McClung.