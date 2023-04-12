 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 12, 2023

Spencer Dinwiddie offers harsh comments about Kyle Kuzma

April 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie offered some harsh comments about his former teammate, Kyle Kuzma.

Dinwiddie and Kuzma were teammates on the Washington Wizards during the 2021-2022 season. Dinwiddie was traded by Washington to Dallas that season, as he didn’t feel like he was a good fit on the Wizards.

It’s pretty clear that he butted heads with Kuzma. In January, Kuzma tweeted a response after Dinwiddie said his Mavericks shouldn’t have lost to Kuzma’s Wizards.

On Wednesday, Dinwiddie was a guest on FanDuel TV with Michelle Beadle and was asked about his recent issues with Kuzma. Dinwiddie gave a lengthy response regarding Kuzma and questioned the 27-year-old’s focus.

“If we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff … we could see that his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dress the way he does, why he approaches basketball the way he does … the insecurity is loud,” Dinwiddie said of Kuzma.

Dinwiddie then evaluated Kuzma as a player.

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you. Part of the reason you left is to try to make more money,” Dinwiddie added.

“I played with the guy. We know what [his] priorities were.”

Dinwiddie is talking about some of the wild fashion choices Kuzma would make.

Kuzma can choose to become a free agent this offseason. It’s pretty clear that Dinwiddie does not feel Kuzma is deserving of a max contract.

Article Tags

Kyle KuzmaSpencer Dinwiddie
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus