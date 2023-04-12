Spencer Dinwiddie offers harsh comments about Kyle Kuzma

Spencer Dinwiddie offered some harsh comments about his former teammate, Kyle Kuzma.

Dinwiddie and Kuzma were teammates on the Washington Wizards during the 2021-2022 season. Dinwiddie was traded by Washington to Dallas that season, as he didn’t feel like he was a good fit on the Wizards.

It’s pretty clear that he butted heads with Kuzma. In January, Kuzma tweeted a response after Dinwiddie said his Mavericks shouldn’t have lost to Kuzma’s Wizards.

On Wednesday, Dinwiddie was a guest on FanDuel TV with Michelle Beadle and was asked about his recent issues with Kuzma. Dinwiddie gave a lengthy response regarding Kuzma and questioned the 27-year-old’s focus.

.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023

“If we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff … we could see that his priorities tend to vary. That’s why he dress the way he does, why he approaches basketball the way he does … the insecurity is loud,” Dinwiddie said of Kuzma.

Dinwiddie then evaluated Kuzma as a player.

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you. Part of the reason you left is to try to make more money,” Dinwiddie added.

“I played with the guy. We know what [his] priorities were.”

Dinwiddie is talking about some of the wild fashion choices Kuzma would make.

Kuzma can choose to become a free agent this offseason. It’s pretty clear that Dinwiddie does not feel Kuzma is deserving of a max contract.