Spencer Dinwiddie set to sign with Western Conference playoff hopeful

Spencer Dinwiddie did not need long to land with a new team after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Dinwiddie plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The decision comes after Dinwiddie received interest from several playoff hopefuls, including the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers were among several playoff teams – including Mavericks – who seriously pursued Dinwiddie with an opportunity for a significant role on the roster. Last time Dinwiddie was in West: pivotal playoff performances on a Western Conference Finals run in 2022. https://t.co/p5c47oxtKE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2024

Dinwiddie is a nice get for the Lakers as a rotation piece who can provide some scoring punch. They were linked to him quite quickly once the Raptors parted ways with him. The Lakers had a quiet trade deadline, but if nothing else, they can point to something like this as evidence that they are, in fact, trying to surround LeBron James with talent while avoiding overpaying.

It certainly looked like Dinwiddie might land with one other team instead, but the Lakers ultimately got to him first. The 30-year-old guard was averaging 12.6 points per game this season with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded and subsequently waived at the deadline.