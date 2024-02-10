 Skip to main content
Spencer Dinwiddie set to sign with Western Conference playoff hopeful

February 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie did not need long to land with a new team after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Dinwiddie plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The decision comes after Dinwiddie received interest from several playoff hopefuls, including the Dallas Mavericks.

Dinwiddie is a nice get for the Lakers as a rotation piece who can provide some scoring punch. They were linked to him quite quickly once the Raptors parted ways with him. The Lakers had a quiet trade deadline, but if nothing else, they can point to something like this as evidence that they are, in fact, trying to surround LeBron James with talent while avoiding overpaying.

It certainly looked like Dinwiddie might land with one other team instead, but the Lakers ultimately got to him first. The 30-year-old guard was averaging 12.6 points per game this season with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded and subsequently waived at the deadline.

