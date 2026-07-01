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Spurs agree to $31 million deal with former first-round pick

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The Spurs logo at center court
Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs fell short of an NBA Finals win with a loss to the New York Knicks in five games.

However, the Spurs aren’t sitting around, but they agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris on Wednesday.

Harris was selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent time in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. He had two separate stints with the Pistons, including the past two seasons, as he was a key part of their earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the Pistons set to match any offer sheet for center Jalen Duren, and a $51 million deal for John Collins, that ultimately meant the end of the road for Harris.

The Spurs have a lot of their core intact, and they agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with forward Julian Champagnie. Now, Harris comes to San Antonio in a big splash for the reigning Western Conference champions.

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