Spurs agree to $31 million deal with former first-round pick

The San Antonio Spurs fell short of an NBA Finals win with a loss to the New York Knicks in five games.

However, the Spurs aren’t sitting around, but they agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris on Wednesday.

Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/4YnmbrBuTd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Harris was selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent time in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks , Orlando Magic , Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. He had two separate stints with the Pistons, including the past two seasons, as he was a key part of their earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the Pistons set to match any offer sheet for center Jalen Duren , and a $51 million deal for John Collins , that ultimately meant the end of the road for Harris.

The Spurs have a lot of their core intact, and they agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with forward Julian Champagnie . Now, Harris comes to San Antonio in a big splash for the reigning Western Conference champions.