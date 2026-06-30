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Pistons make their stance on Jalen Duren crystal clear

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Jalen Duren smiling
Dec 31, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren was all set to take meetings with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers when free agency began on Tuesday night.

However, that might not be the case after all. The Pistons reportedly are not interested in a sign-and-trade and instead have offered Duren the “most lucrative contract possible,” according to NBA insider Marc Spears.

Duren was reportedly seeking $40 million a year. On Monday, reports stated that the Pistons were far apart from Duren’s desired number, and he was set to explore sign-and-trade possibilities with the Kings and Lakers.

But, the Pistons are now set to match any offer sheet Duren signs, and all expectations have now flipped with him certainly staying in Detroit, barring a last-minute turn of events.

The Pistons recently traded center Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, so Duren also leaving would’ve left a massive hole at the position for a team that just clinched the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference this past season.

That will likely change the direction for teams such as the Kings and Lakers.

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