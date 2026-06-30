Pistons make their stance on Jalen Duren crystal clear

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren was all set to take meetings with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers when free agency began on Tuesday night.

However, that might not be the case after all. The Pistons reportedly are not interested in a sign-and-trade and instead have offered Duren the “most lucrative contract possible,” according to NBA insider Marc Spears.

The Detroit Pistons have offered what the franchise believes is the most lucrative contract possible for their All-Star restricted free agent Jalen Duren, are not interested in any sign and trade deals and will match any potential offer sheet he signs, sources @espn @andscape. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 30, 2026

Duren was reportedly seeking $40 million a year. On Monday, reports stated that the Pistons were far apart from Duren’s desired number, and he was set to explore sign-and-trade possibilities with the Kings and Lakers.

But, the Pistons are now set to match any offer sheet Duren signs, and all expectations have now flipped with him certainly staying in Detroit, barring a last-minute turn of events.

The Pistons recently traded center Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies , so Duren also leaving would’ve left a massive hole at the position for a team that just clinched the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference this past season.

That will likely change the direction for teams such as the Kings and Lakers.