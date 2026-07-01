Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Pistons make $51 million splash in NBA free agency

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A fingerpainted logo of the Detroit Pistons
Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons are waiting to see what happens with restricted free agent Jalen Duren, but that didn’t stop them from making a big splash in free agency.

On Wednesday, the Pistons and big man John Collins agreed to a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Collins was selected at No. 19 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft. Collins spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with Atlanta before joining the Utah Jazz via a trade in July 2023. Collins was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last July as part of a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz that saw Norman Powell end up in Miami.

Collins played in 69 games for the Clippers, averaging 13.6 points with 5.3 rebounds per game, and he has now landed a big deal with the Pistons.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are trying to get things done with Duren, and reports state that the team is expected to match any offer sheet the young center receives during free agency.

Nonetheless, the Pistons don’t sit around, and instead make a big splash by adding Collins.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App