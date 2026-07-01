Pistons make $51 million splash in NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons are waiting to see what happens with restricted free agent Jalen Duren , but that didn’t stop them from making a big splash in free agency.

On Wednesday, the Pistons and big man John Collins agreed to a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Free agent John Collins has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to sign with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Frontcourt addition and a new lob threat for Cade Cunningham in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/kYZlpHVcDz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Collins was selected at No. 19 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft. Collins spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with Atlanta before joining the Utah Jazz via a trade in July 2023. Collins was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last July as part of a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz that saw Norman Powell end up in Miami.

Collins played in 69 games for the Clippers, averaging 13.6 points with 5.3 rebounds per game, and he has now landed a big deal with the Pistons.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are trying to get things done with Duren, and reports state that the team is expected to match any offer sheet the young center receives during free agency.

Nonetheless, the Pistons don’t sit around, and instead make a big splash by adding Collins.