Spurs’ arena reportedly set for big name change

It turns out that Victor Wembanyama may never get a chance to play at AT&T Center.

Don Harris of News 4 in San Antonio reported this week that Frost Bank has become the new naming rights sponsor of the San Antonio Spurs’ arena. The Spurs’ arena will now be named “Frost Bank Center,” and the change will be in place by Opening Night of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Located on the east side of San Antonio, the Spurs’ arena opened in 2002 as SBC Center. The team won two NBA championships there (in 2003 and in 2005) before it became known as AT&T Center in 2006. The Spurs then went on to win two more titles in the building in 2007 and in 2014.

Harris notes that Frost Bank has had a longstanding relationship with the Spurs. They helped bring the team to San Antonio all the way back in 1973 (the franchise originally began as the Dallas Chaparrals in the ABA). Frost Bank was also the Spurs’ first-ever jersey patch sponsor.

It is an exciting time for San Antonio basketball with the arrival of the No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama and with longtime head coach Gregg Popovich recently reupping with the Spurs for many more years. Now that AT&T’s naming rights deal has expired, Frost Bank is stepping up to usher in the new era.