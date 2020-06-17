Report: Becky Hammon could also interview for Knicks job

Becky Hammon has been linked to numerous head coaching opportunities over the last few years, and now another one may be presenting itself.

Steve Popper of Newsday reported Wednesday that Hammon could be among the candidates to interview for New York Knicks head coach. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York also listed Hammon as “a name to keep an eye on” for the position.

Hammon, the former WNBA star, has been an assistant on the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich since 2014. She became the first female to interview for a head coaching position in the NBA when she did so with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 and would be the league’s first woman head coach.

The 43-year-old Hammon was also linked to the Knicks job when former head coach David Fizdale was first fired, but it remains to be seen how legitimate her candidacy is this time around under the team’s new front office regime.