Spurs hiring ex-WNBA All-Star as assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff

The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).

Dupree, 38, was a seven-time WNBA All-Star and won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. She has also represented USA Basketball in multiple international competitions, including the World University Games and the FIBA World Championship for Women.

The Spurs already had nice success with another WNBA star-turned-NBA assistant in Hammon, who served on Popovich’s staff from 2014 to 2022. Now Dupree is set to join the San Antonio organization (on the heels of another retired WNBA All-Star landing a job with a different Western Conference team earlier this week).