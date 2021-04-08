DeMar DeRozan likely to leave Spurs in free agency?

DeMar DeRozan is the last man standing of sorts in San Antonio. But that may not be the case for long.

Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Spurs veteran will take a “wide open” approach this summer with regard to possible landing spots. DeRozan is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The four-time All-Star guard has reinvented himself into a more complete player in San Antonio. His 21.0 points and career-high 7.0 assists per game this year reflect DeRozan’s growth over his three seasons with the Spurs.

But at 31 years old, this could be DeRozan’s last chance for a big contract. There is little reason to believe that it will come from San Antonio, a team barely treading .500 in a brutal Western Conference landscape. They just parted ways with fellow veteran mainstay LaMarcus Aldridge, and head coach Gregg Popovich appears to be nearing retirement. That could all signal the start of a more dedicated rebuild for the Spurs.

DeRozan was also recently rumored to be unhappy in San Antonio. All factors considered, it seems like a team with more cap space and a better shot to win DeRozan his first NBA title would be a better move for him.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0