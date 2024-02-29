Spurs agree to buyout with veteran forward

Teams looking for playoff reinforcements will take note of a buyout move the San Antonio Spurs made on Thursday.

The Spurs agreed to a buyout with veteran forward Marcus Morris, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Morris was acquired at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team trade. The 34-year-old never actually suited up for the Spurs after the trade.

Marcus Morris has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs to become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The productive veteran forward secures playoff eligibility and is now candidate to join a postseason contender. pic.twitter.com/QuBtdE1yuG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

Morris would be a fit for plenty of contenders. He was averaging 17 minutes per game for the Sixers before being traded, and had averaged 6.7 points per game primarily off the bench. He could easily be a rotation piece for someone’s frontcourt.

Despite all that interest, Morris may already know where he wants to go, at least according to one of his former teammates. That may mean the process moves quickly.