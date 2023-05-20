Spurs legend likely to help tutor Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and will be picking No. 1 overall during the draft on June 22. They are widely expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the top pick.

Wembanyama, who is from France, is considered to be a generational talent with the ability to change a franchise. He will be following in the footsteps of David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997), who are former big men the Spurs were fortunate enough to select No. 1 overall.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Duncan will likely help tutor Wembanyama. Stein said that Duncan is expected to “regularly visit the team’s practice facility to work with Wembanyama when the Spurs are home.”

Duncan tried out coaching with the Spurs full-time during the 2019-2020 NBA season and confirmed that’s not something he wants to do. But helping out when the team is at home seems to be more his pace.

Wembanyama might be receptive to the coaching, too. He seemed very excited about the Spurs landing the top pick, and that’s because of San Antonio’s history with French players like Tony Parker and Boris Diaw. Maybe that will help him trust the organization to help develop him into a successful player.

A Hall of Fame player like Duncan no doubt has plenty to teach Wembanyama.