Women’s basketball star revealed as ‘wildcard’ player in new Unrivaled league

December 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cameron Brink at a podium

Apr 3, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cameron Brink of Stanford accepts the award for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year at the Cleveland Browns Stadium Key Bank Club. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The new “Unrivaled” women’s basketball league has added a star player.

Unrivaled, which is set to begin play in January, announced on Tuesday that Cameron Brink is the “wildcard” player added to the Lunar Owls team.

Brink is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in an LA Sparks game in June. She won’t be able to play for the Lunar Owls in their inaugural season, but she will be ready for the following season.

The Unrivaled league is a 3-on-3 league featuring six teams with six players. There are still two wildcard spots remaining — for the Laces and Phantom.

The Laces initially had a full team, but they have a roster spot to fill due to Kelsey Plum backing out. 34 of the 36 spots in the league have been filled with the announcement of Brink’s place on the Lunar Owls.

The league is set to begin on Jan. 17 in Miami. They have a television deal with TNT Sports.

