Steph Curry makes admission about winning championship

Stephen Curry had already established himself as one of the all-time NBA greats before his Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship on Thursday night. Some would have trouble finding motivation after winning multiple titles, but Curry still had a chip on his shoulder.

After the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Curry was asked if he felt he “needed to shut a few people up” despite already having a Hall of Fame resume. He admitted that he paid close attention to the critics.

Reporter: "Do you feel like even at this point in your career you needed to shut a few people up?" Stephen Curry: "Yes. I hear all the narratives." 😂pic.twitter.com/CZJFTOy6Co — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2022

“Yes. I hear all the narratives and hear everything about who we are and who we aren’t and what I am as a player and what I’m not,” Curry said. “I have a hard time figuring out what they’re gonna say now, so this is pretty special.”

Curry was named NBA Finals MVP this year, which was a first for him. Andre Iguodala took home the award in 2015 when the Warriors came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Durant was NBA Finals MVP for Curry’s second and third championships.

Though he seemed irritated when a reporter asked him about being Finals MVP (video here), Curry has to feel some validation from winning the award. That puts any talk of him not carrying his teams in the NBA Finals to rest.