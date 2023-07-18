Steph Curry eyeing big move in 2024?

Chef Curry may be about to cook something up on the international stage once again.

In an interview this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry hinted that he could return to Team USA Basketball for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Though Curry will not be participating in this year’s FIBA World Cup, he said that Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who is also the head coach of USA Basketball, is already recruiting him for Paris.

“He’s already kind of recruiting [me] for next summer,” said Curry of Kerr. “I’m rooting for the guys now who are going to play in the World Cup. I know they’ll represent USA well and take home the gold.

“I have no idea what the next summer will look like,” Curry added. “It obviously is an extra bonus that Coach Kerr is leading that charge. I love to play for him any day of the week. We’ll see how it goes come summer 2024.”

Curry, a four-time NBA champion, a two-time MVP, and a Finals MVP, has never competed in the Olympics (and thus has never won an Olympic gold medal). He did win two gold medals for Team USA at previous FIBA World Cups (in 2010 and 2014). But it has been nearly a decade now since Curry has suited up for USA Basketball in any capacity.

The Warriors are usually competing for championships deep into the year, which explains in part why Curry has been absent from the international game for so long. But at 35 years old (36 next March), the 2024 Games might be Curry’s last-ever chance to win Olympic gold.

Curry is still at the top of his game, having averaged 29.4 points per contest last season (the third-highest number of his career). Team USA will likely be facing some formidable challengers in Paris, so getting Curry to suit up for them would be absolutely humongous.