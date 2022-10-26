Steph Curry calls out Kevin Harlan for jinxing him during Warriors-Suns game

Steph Curry jokingly called out Kevin Harlan for jinxing him during Tuesday night’s game between his Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Curry went to the free throw line with 4:05 left in the second quarter and his Warriors trailing 54-50. He entered the game having made all 22 of his free throw attempts this season, plus he made one in the first quarter.

Harlan, who was announcing the game for TNT, made note of Curry’s perfection this season.

“Steph Curry at the line … he has not missed this year,” Harlan said.

Sure enough, Curry missed. He then started to point in the direction of TNT’s announcers. The analyst team of Candace Parker and Reggie Miller were quick to point to Harlan to receive the blame.

Did Kevin Harlan jinx Curry’s perfect free throw percentage? Steph seems to think so 😅 pic.twitter.com/2pVPqySc6v — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2022

This exchange between Stephen Curry and Kevin Harlan 🤣pic.twitter.com/QPEKOFHrKF https://t.co/CmFSq1y13v — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 26, 2022

Do announcers actually jinx players? No. But if Curry thinks Harlan jinxed him, then maybe Curry’s perfect streak was already in the Warriors guard’s head.

Curry did make his second free throw during that trip to the line, so Harlan wasn’t completely in Curry’s head.