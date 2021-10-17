Steph Curry, Draymond Green overruled with Warriors’ latest roster move?

The Golden State Warriors front office may have zigged where their star players wanted them to zag.

The Warriors made the surprising decision this week to cut veteran guard Avery Bradley, opting instead to keep their final roster spot empty. Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Sunday that the team thwarted the wishes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who were among a group of strong advocates to keep Bradley.

The 30-year-old Bradley did not look particularly strong in preseason play. But he is a respected veteran and former All-Defensive selection who would have given the Warriors some guard depth that they lacked last season.

Perhaps Golden State’s management has a better vision for the open roster spot. In any case, it is not the first time that they have overruled their stars.