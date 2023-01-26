Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss.

Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated and threw his mouthpiece.

The Warriors star was ejected since players are not allowed to throw anything into the stands (the mouthpiece went into the crowd).

The best video of the Steph Curry mouthguard toss and ejection via @NBCSWarriors. Clearly upset at the Poole shot choice. pic.twitter.com/AdqNbfnqqn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2023

Curry led his team with 34 points despite being tossed from the game.

Though his shot selection indirectly led to Curry’s ejection, Poole actually won the game for the Warriors with a tie-breaking bucket with 2.1 seconds left.

Poole capped things off by teasing Curry in the tunnel after the win by tossing his mouthpiece.

JP threw his mouthpiece when he saw Steph 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZSInkuY0P7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

The rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies has become tense, so Golden State enjoyed getting that win, ejection or not.